'Mother of all nightmares': Security expert weighs in on attempted assassination of Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday as planned.

Across the nation, security remains top of mind following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump,

"Obviously, there is going to be very tight security. They have to protect former President Trump, they now have a vice presidential candidate," explained Jack Tomarchio.

Tomarchio was the former principal deputy under the Secretary of Homeland Security for Intelligence. He's worked very closely with Secret Service.

READ MORE: ABC Exclusive: Trump rally shooting 'unacceptable,' Secret Service director says

In her first network interview since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said that the Pennsylvania rally shooting was "unacceptable."

"The jury is out -- how do you protect these candidates going forward, especially in this polarized environment, and now in the wake of an assassination attempt?" said Tomarchio.

With Tomarchio's extensive experience, he's able to provide better insight on security, especially after what took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Certainly the actions that happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, were a catastrophic failure by the Secret Service," said Tomarchio.

The FBI is leading the investigation. Authorities have not held a press conference on the investigation since Saturday night.

"A shooter 450 feet from an elected official or an individual running for president, former president, and allow him to take a shot or other shots. That is the mother of all nightmares for the Secret Service," stated Tomarchio.

In an ABC exclusive, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said local authorities were tasked with securing the building and were inside when the shooter gained access to the roof.

"They should have had someone up there most likely and they didn't. Why they didn't I don't know. And certainly no one does at this point," explained Tomarchio.

Moving forward, he says there will be an increase in agents visually and behind the scenes. He says the political violence, though, has got to stop.

"This morning I saw a congressman from Georgia on X send out a message that President Biden ordered the hit on Donald Trump, that is just not helpful. That is irresponsible for an elected official to say those things. When you inject this kind of violence on either side of the political equation, it's a tremendous disservice to our country," Tomarchio expressed.

U.S. Secret Service Director Cheatle is scheduled to testify before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee next Monday.