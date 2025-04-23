Iconic pirate ship returns to Ocean City boardwalk after devastating fire

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The iconic pirate ship has returned to the Ocean City boardwalk.

Back in 2021, the ship and the property at Playland's Castaway Cove were ravaged in a devastating fire.

"It's been overwhelming, it really is. To hear their stories and to read the things that people have posted on Facebook and Instagram, and how much this place is meant-- the pirate, the parrot, and the ship upfront, you know to us it was kind of a decoration, but to so many other people it was really a destination that they looked forward to," Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland's Castaway Cove, previously told Action News.

After years of waiting, the ship was hoisted back on top of the amusement park on Wednesday afternoon, nearly completing the long restoration journey.

Earlier this month, the arcade that was damaged in the fire also reopened with a brand new vision.

The ship installation is expected to be fully completed by Thursday, Hartley said.