Menendez is assigned to FCI Schuylkill, a medium security federal prison in Minersville, Pennsylvania.

Former NJ Sen. Bob Menendez to begin 11-year prison sentence after bribery, corruption conviction

MINERSVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will report to federal prison Tuesday morning to begin his 11-year prison sentence after being convicted on bribery and corruption charges.

Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals denied his latest bid to remain free on bail, pending his appeal.

Menendez, 71, became the first U.S. senator to be convicted of acting as an agent of a foreign government. A federal judge sentenced him for taking bribes of gold bars, a luxury car and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and for acting as an agent of Egypt while he served as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Fred Daibes, whose fingerprints were found on cash-stuffed envelopes given to Menendez, received a seven-year prison sentence.

Wael Hana, who was linked to some of the gold bars found in Menendez's possession, received an eight-year prison sentence.

Menendez' initial report date was delayed so he could attend his stepdaughter's wedding in Massachusetts last weekend.