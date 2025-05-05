Former patient at Inspira Medical Center Vineland visits staff who helped save her life

The staff at Inspira Medical Center Vineland were greeted by a family who will always express their gratitude towards them.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A night this little girl will never forget, has turned into a second chance she'll always cherish.

When the Gallagher family walked into Inspira Medical Center Vineland, they were unaware of their daughter's severe state of illness.

"We went from a kid who was just nauseous to practically unresponsive. We just all jumped right in. Countless people in the room and every single person in that room had a job. And it was all about her. It was just about saving her life," said Registered Nurse at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Liz Gibson.

The staff's quick assessment and treatment ensured she was alive to thank them all in-person after recovery.

