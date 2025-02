James Pitts was accused of assaulting Obina Onyiah in 2010.

Former Philadelphia homicide detective sentenced for forcing false murder confession, lying in court

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Philadelphia homicide detective has been sentenced to 32 to 64 months in prison for assaulting a suspect to obtain a confession and then lying about it in court.

It resulted in Onyiah confessing to the robbery and murder of William Glatz at a jewelry store, which he did not commit.

Pitts was found guilty of obstruction and perjury in July.