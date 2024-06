Former President Donald Trump sets up campaign field office in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Donald Trump's campaign celebrated the opening of a field office in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Republican Congressman Wesley Hunt of Texas was a guest speaker at Tuesday night's event.

It took place on the 8000 block of Frankford Avenue.

The Biden Campaign released a statement saying in part, "It has been present in Pennsylvania for months, with 24 offices and more than 100 staff on the ground, all across the Commonwealth."