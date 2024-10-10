Donald Trump talks hurricanes, Kamala Harris, key policy issues during rally in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Supporters of former President Donald Trump were in line early Wednesday morning as they waited for him to arrive in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"It's my third event with him in Pennsylvania - just here to support," said Gil Perloni from Macungie.

Trump's supporters came from across the country to hear him speak.

The former president took the stage at Santander Arena around 7:30 p.m. and spoke for more than an hour and a half. He started with prayers for hurricane victims in Florida and surrounding states.

Hurricane Milton pummels Florida after making landfall as Category 3 storm

"We want them all to be good, and we're going to be there hopefully soon, and we're going to help them rebuild," said Trump.

Then, Trump focused on his policies and his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

He referenced Harris' response on ABC's The View on Tuesday when she said she would have not done anything differently than President Joe Biden over the past four years.

"What they've done to this country is unthinkable," said Trump. "This November, the people of Pennsylvania have to tell Kamala Harris that we've had enough of you."

Trump also addressed key issues including immigration, inflation, crime, and tax cuts.

They're all problems his voters say he fixed during his first term.

"He's already done it for four years," said Perloni. "I felt things were a lot better than the way things are now."

"He's pretty consistent with what he's saying," said Jane Beaulieu from Newtown Square. "The border, finishing the wall, bringing costs back down."

"We desperately need Trump back," said Doug Johnson from Williamstown.

Trump and his team encouraged Pennsylvania supporters to "swamp the vote" by casting their ballot early or in November to help Trump become the 47th president.

"Keystone State playing the key role. We win Pennsylvania, we win," said Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA). "We're ready for a steady, strong, fair, and free election."

"November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country, and together we will make it powerful again," said Trump.

Harris' campaign team released a statement in response to Trump's visit on Wednesday:

"Pennsylvanians know Donald Trump doesn't look out for the middle class, he only fights for himself - and his legacy reflects it. As president, Trump killed over 275,000 jobs in the commonwealth, gave handouts to his ultra-wealthy friends at our expense, and tried to rip away our health care. A second term would be even worse."