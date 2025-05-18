Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

His office issued the following statement Sunday:

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

This is a breaking news report.

The diagnosis came after a small nodule was found in former President Joe Biden's prostate after "a routine physical exam" at a hospital in Philadelphia, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.

"In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation," a spokesperson told ABC News.

A "small nodule" can mean a wide range of things and will require further testing to understand the underlying cause. They are common as men age. It is too early to say if it is a benign lump caused by inflammation or something more serious.

In February 2023 during his presidency, Biden had a lesion removed from his chest that was cancerous and, before entering office, Biden had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery.

"As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said at the time. "All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. No further treatment is required."

"Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to 'spread' or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do," O'Connor explained. "They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal."

O'Connor said the "site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare."

