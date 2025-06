Fmr. Reading School District worker charged with corruption of minors for 2nd time

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A former Reading School District employee has been charged with corruption of minors for a second time.

Brenden Lindsey is facing additional counts for alleged crimes involving two 11-year-old female students.

Brenden Lindsey

Authorities say he showed explicit photos of himself to the victims and touched the stomach of one of the girls.

He was arrested and charged with similar offenses against a 14-year-old student back in February.