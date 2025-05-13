Fmr. Trenton Water Works employee charged with falsifying quality reports

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A former Trenton Water Works employee has been charged with failing to collect water samples and then turning in fake test data.

The state attorney general announced Monday that 37-year-old Cesar Lugo, of Trenton, is facing several charges, including theft by deception, violating the Safe Drinking Water Act by tampering with records, tampering with public records or information, and falsifying records.

The indictment states Lugo worked as a collector for just over one month back from October to November 2023.

Documents allege he knowingly submitted fraudulent or falsified water testing results.

"Everyone has a right to safe drinking water, and to know that the people charged with keeping their water supply safe are doing their job," said Attorney General Platkin.

The Trenton Water Works is a public utility that provides water to 225,000 people in Trenton and the surrounding towns of Hamilton Township, Ewing Township, Lawrence Township and Hopewell Township in Mercer County.

