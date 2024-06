Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Man shot, killed on basketball court in Allentown

Man shot, killed on basketball court in Allentown

Man shot, killed on basketball court in Allentown

Man shot, killed on basketball court in Allentown

Man shot, killed on basketball court in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown Police are investigating a homicide that happened on a basketball court.

A 25-year-old man was found shot at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Fountain Park Field.

He died on the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

What led up to the fatal shooting is still under investigation.