'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE' comes to Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- "Fraggle Rock" has been captivating generations of audiences for over 40 years, and this weekend, the furry, musical friends are taking to the stage in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE" is the first-ever live touring show based on the beloved franchise.

It's also the brainchild of a Burlington County native.

"It's 20 songs and it's jam-packed with funny moments and adventure and action," says John Tartaglia, the Creative Supervisor for Fraggle Rock at The Jim Henson Company.

Tartaglia is a Fraggle Rock superfan. The career puppeteer is also the writer and director of this stage show.

"If you know the series, it feels like a brand new episode adventure that we're going on in person," Tartaglia explains. "If you don't know the series, it's kind of a wonderful introduction to the world of Fraggle Rock."

The acclaimed actor, director, writer and puppet guru grew up in Maple Shade, and he grew up on Fraggle Rock..

"It's very surreal to get to pass this thing on that informed so much of my childhood," he says.

The Tony-nominated Tartaglia is famous for his roles in Avenue Q and Shrek the Musical.

He recently won an Emmy for the Apple TV+ series that this Fraggle Rock stage show is based on.

"The one thing that has never been done is a live show version of the Fraggles," he says. "I come from theater and I'm the biggest Fraggle Rock fan in the world. I was like, 'Wait! How has this never been done before?'"

So Tartaglia and the team took the puppets on tour.

"This is what like seven-year-old me would have wanted to go see," he says. "And that's really at the heart of it."

"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE" is on stage for one performance only at The Playhouse on Rodney Square on Sunday, April 27.

For tickets and more information, visit TheGrandWilmington.org