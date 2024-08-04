WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man in critical condition after Frankford shooting, police investigating

No weapon was found, and no arrests have been made.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, August 4, 2024 1:09PM
Man in critical condition after Frankford shooting, police investigating
Man in critical condition after Frankford shooting, police investigating

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Frankford.

Police responded to a report at Jefferson Frankford Hospital at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, regarding a 33-year-old man shot in the stomach.

The man had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle that left before police arrived.

Authorities later determined the shooting took place on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue.

No weapon was found, and no arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW