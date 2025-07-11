24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Friday is National French Fry Day! Where to get a deal on fries

Friday, July 11, 2025 10:10AM
Friday is National French Fry Day!
Here are some local deals in the Philadelphia region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday is National Fry Day.

It's held on the second Friday in July.

Restaurants across the Philadelphia region are offering deals on French Fries.

Despite their name, they originated in Belguim, not France.

Chickie's and Pete's is discounting its crab fries to $1. Proceeds go to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivor Fund.

McDonald's is giving a free medium fry with a $1 minimum purchase in the app through Sunday.

And Checkers & Rally's offers free large fries for those who trade in a competitor's receipt.

