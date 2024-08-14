Friends of CHOP doctor killed in alleged drunk driving crash petition for cyclist safety

Dr. Barbara Friedes was killed at 18th and Spruce streets on July 17.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the medical community in Philadelphia are pushing for safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians after a fatal crash last month.

The friends and coworkers of Dr. Barbara Friedes, who worked at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, have teamed up with cycling organizations to get nearly 6,000 signatures for more funding to protect bike lanes.

The driver who fatally struck a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor while she was bicycling last week was speeding while drunk, the DA said.

Authorities say the driver who struck her was intoxicated and speeding at the time of the crash while Friedes was bicycling home.

Michael Vahey, 68, was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and related offenses.

As Vahey remains in custody, Friedes' friends are determined to make a change.

Michael Vahey

"How do we make safer streets not only for cyclists but also for pedestrians?" asked Kelly McNult, a friend and coworker of Friedes. "We are delivering a petition to the city council as it's in session to ask for renewal of funding for Vision Zero."

McNult, a pediatrician and fellow cyclist, says city funding for Vision Zero -- a program designed to end traffic-related deaths -- was slashed in this year's budget.

Last year's $2.5 million is now down to $1 million for Vision Zero projects, like protected bike lanes that prevent cars from parking on corners or veering into cyclists.

McNult says this is about protecting some of the city's youngest residents.

"Speaking as a pediatrician, we see children who are hit come into our emergency department, who have been struck by cars with life-threatening injuries. Not only do they have to go through the physical trauma and pain, there's also the mental trauma that stays with them," she explained.

City officials have said they allocated $1.25 million to speed cushions and traffic calming programs.

That's in addition to the $1 million for Vision Zero and plans to add more speed cameras along Broad Street.

On Thursday afternoon, the Bicycle Coalition, Philly Bike Action, and other cyclists will be rallying at City Hall as a call to action.