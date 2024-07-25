'Major development' expected in cycling death of CHOP oncology resident Barbara Friedes

The cyclist was killed on July 17 while riding her bike home along 18th and Spruce streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to announce a "major development" regarding the investigation into the death of cyclist Barbara Friedes, according to a spokesperson.

Friedes, 30, who was originally from Colorado, treated pediatric cancer patients as an oncology resident at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

She was killed on July 17 while riding her bike home along 18th and Spruce streets. She was struck by a speeding 68-year-old driver while riding in the bike lane.

Barbara Friedes is seen in a photo provided by her family.

The DA's office says a news conference will be held at 11 a.m. to provide a significant update on the case.

No charges have been filed against the driver as investigators await toxicology reports.

As the family tries to navigate their lives without their middle daughter, they are dedicated to carrying on her work and saving more lives.

"It was very reassuring and very warm to know that she was making a difference," said Friedes' father, John Dietrick.

The Dietricks, following in their daughter's steps, walked the halls of CHOP on Tuesday. Friedes' coworkers shared stories with her grieving family.

"They are going to use the strategies and ideas she shared with them in their daily practice. So hopefully she'll be able to continue to change lives through their practice," said her mother, Mary Dietrick.

Barbara Friedes is seen in photos provided by her family.

Her death has reignited cries from the bicyclist community for more permanent solutions and protections, including concrete barricades for bike lanes.

Her parents have now picked up that mission to make a change for the thousands of bicyclists in Philadelphia.

"We are going to make a change for the cyclists in this community and make sure no one else can get hurt," said Mary.

The Dietrick family is planning a public service for members of the CHOP community and will lay Friedes to rest privately in Florida.