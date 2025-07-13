Friends and family gather in Chester for fatal motorcycle crash

CHESTER, Pa (WPVI) - - Friends and family gathered to remember a young motorcyclist. The 23-year-old died after colliding with a tow truck in Chester Friday night.

The young man was a volunteer firefighter at Parkside Fire Company, among other fire companies.

"Very sad, life taken too short," said Stephen Dantonio, of Drexel Hill.

Family and friends gathered to remember 23-year-old Jack Wilson who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

"It's a very tragic, hard day for us, it's just senseless," said Steve Wilson, Jack's uncle.

Chester police say a motorcyclist hit the back of a tow truck on West 21st Street and Wetherill Street at 8 p.m. in Chester Friday night.

Saturday night loved ones came together to share their memories of Wilson.

"Jack was always a goof ball, always a class clown, great kid, shame it had to happen," said Dantonio.

Wilson worked as a volunteer firefighter at Parkside Fire Company among other stations.

"Jack was very important to the community, he was a firefighter, he actually was a firefighter for multiple fire company's. And not only that but jack was the kind of person where if you needed anything," said Kevin Maitland, from Trainer, Pa.

Parkside's fire chief said he will miss Wilson dearly.

"Jack was the kind of guy, that would walk into a room, he would show up at my station, pull into the bay, rev his engine, and I'd say what are you doing and he'd say I miss you and I just wanted to talk," said Dave Lamey, Chief of Parkside Fire Company.

As everyone lit candles to say their goodbyes,Wilson's uncle says he will never forget the way Jack made him feel.

"He's a kid that was always good hearted, good spirited, he was like the mayor. He just always lit up the room," said Wilson.

Action News reached out to Chester police for more information on what led to the crash, but investigators have not yet released further details.