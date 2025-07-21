Frosty Falls brings unique ice cream creations to Bridgeport in Montgomery County

Frosty Falls is an ice cream destination in Montgomery County. The award-winning parlor has more than 50 sundae selections.

Frosty Falls is an ice cream destination in Montgomery County. The award-winning parlor has more than 50 sundae selections.

Frosty Falls is an ice cream destination in Montgomery County. The award-winning parlor has more than 50 sundae selections.

Frosty Falls is an ice cream destination in Montgomery County. The award-winning parlor has more than 50 sundae selections.

BRIDGEPORT, PA (WPVI) -- Frosty Falls is an ice cream destination in Montgomery County. The award-winning parlor has creative sundae selections like the "59" themed after owner Laura Houck's favorite football team's championship season. Go Birds!

She has gigantic homemade brownies that serve as the stage for her Half-Baked Sundae. Her version of a chipwich is made with soft serve ice cream squeezed between two freshly made cookies. She makes the strawberry crunch that evokes the flavors of a classic strawberry éclair in sundae form. And her Holy Moly Canoli puts the traditional Italian dessert front and center in a sundae that took her two months to perfect. Plus, she serves water ice, dairy free options and CBD flavors. Her ice cream choices are endless with more than 50 sundae options.

She also makes savory treats like mac and cheese, pretzels and mozzarella sticks along with iced coffees.

The space is located alongside the Schuylkill River with a park-like setting for guests to enjoy the views with seating while they enjoy the ice cream.

Frosty Falls | Facebook | Instagram

96 DeKalb Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405