 'Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical' now streaming on Disney+

From London's West End to your screen, the Broadway hit brings "Frozen" to life like never before with 12 new tracks.

LOS ANGELES -- The magic, music and spectacle of the hit movie "Frozen" come to life like never before.

Filmed live at London's legendary Theatre Royal Drury Lane, "Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical" transforms the tale of Elsa and Anna into a breathtaking stage spectacular, packed with jaw-dropping sets, glittering costumes and pure Broadway magic.

And yes, there are show-stopping tunes.

The musical features fan favorites like "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and "Let It Go," along with 12 brand-new original songs created just for the stage.

At Disney's D23 Expo in 2024, Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa, spoke to On The Red Carpet about bringing the Broadway sensation to living rooms everywhere.

"My first experiences of musicals were movie musicals, 'cause I didn't get to go and see it in the West End," Barks said. "So, this feels almost like it will be the first theatrical experience for a lot of children and in their living rooms. So, it does feel like an honor."

The Broadway adaptation delivers the true magic of the film, along with a few surprises audiences will have to see to believe.

