Theater star Julie Benko performing at the Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill

The Broadway Cabaret at the Rittenhouse Grill brings some of the biggest stage stars to Philadelphia for up close and personal performances.

The Broadway Cabaret at the Rittenhouse Grill brings some of the biggest stage stars to Philadelphia for up close and personal performances.

The Broadway Cabaret at the Rittenhouse Grill brings some of the biggest stage stars to Philadelphia for up close and personal performances.

The Broadway Cabaret at the Rittenhouse Grill brings some of the biggest stage stars to Philadelphia for up close and personal performances.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Broadway Cabaret at the Rittenhouse Grill brings some of the biggest stage stars to Philadelphia for up close and personal performances.

And next week, breakout star Julie Benko is coming to town for her show, "Standby, Me".

Her show features some of the biggest Broadway hits and an even bigger lesson on true girt and perseverance.

The Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill with Julie Benko is on May 19 and May 20.

For more information and tickets to the performances, visit: RittenhouseGrill.com