FYI Philly celebrates Hispanic & Latin Heritage Month at Anejo, Hidalgo and more local businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We visit some local businesses as we celebrate the culture of Hispanic and Latin Americans around Philadelphia.

Anejo new menu features upscale Mexican dishes

Northern Liberties restaurant Anejo has a new menu featuring elevated Mexican dishes in a beautiful dining destination.

Chef and partner Ricky Camacho opened the space during the pandemic and now has delivered a new menu featuring dishes that include ceviche, tostadas, empanadas, and tortas.

The team pairs the food with an agave-inspired drink menu.

Look for dinners like the enchiladas verde, lamb chops al carbon, and pollo adobado that bring a taste of Mexico to Philadelphia.

Anejo Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

1001 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Dinner comes with a show at Hidalgo Taste of Mexico

When guests dine at Hidalgo Taste of Mexico in Media, they can get an extra treat.

If diners ask, they can receive a classic mariachi song performed by co-owner Maria Soledad Flores de Lara.

She grew up in Mexico in a musical family and began singing at the age of 8.

Now married 40 years to chef Enrique, the couple has had all of their five children work in their restaurant business over the years.

The menu has all the traditional Mexican dishes, from enchiladas to chile rellenos, and their drinks include a B-Y-O-T option: 'bring your own tequila.'

Maria's singing voice is strong, and she says customers tell her that even though they don't understand the words she sings in Spanish, "they feel it."

Hidalgo Taste of Mexico | Facebook | Instagram

30 W. State Street, Media, PA 19063

484-443-8945

Taqueria La Catrachita serves tacos 24 hours a day

Carlos Gomez and his wife Zeina Carolina Rodriquez own the 24-hour Taqueria La Catrachita.

They serve authentic Mexican food from their most popular Birria tacos to breakfast tacos.

They sell over 11 different flavors of agua frescas with mango and watermelon being the most popular.

For something sweet, you can try Mexican desserts such as tres leches and flan.

Carlos and Zeina opened for business starting with a food truck in 2021.

In December 2022, the couple opened their first location to serve more people.

The taqueria is decorated with Mexican culture like artwork of Dia de Muertos along the walls

Gomez says he hopes to be the best taco spot in Philly.

Taqueria La Catrachita| Instagram

1622 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA

Peruvian cuisine gets a unique twist at La Llamita Vegana

Alexandra Giel runs a one-woman operation at La Llamita Vegana.

Giel was born in Peru and moved to the United States when she was 2.

She's been vegan for 14 years and loves traditional Peruvian dishes, which she was raised on by her mom.

After taking a plant-based nutrition course in 2020, she started making plant-based Peruvian dishes and shared them on social media.

From there, La Llamita Vegana started popping up around the city, serving some of her most popular dishes, such as Arroz Verde, and a Heart of Palm and Choclo Ceviche.

Alexandra continues to do pop-ups at bars, breweries, and restaurants every weekend, and you can find out where she'll be next on her website or Instagram.

La Llamita Vegana| Instagram|

La Morelense Plus delivers Mexican ice cream, street snacks

Sergio and Filomena Alvarez created La Morelense Plus to be a festive destination.

The shop combines Mexican ice cream flavors with Mexican street snacks where families can enjoy a night out with papel picado, pinatas, and music.

The ice cream flavors are inspired by Sergio's youth growing up in the Mexican state of Morelos.

You can enjoy mamey, gansito, and corn.

They also have more traditional American flavors such as mint chocolate chip and cookies and cream.

A rotating water ice menu matches the rotating ice cream flavors, all made in-house.

And if you are looking for something savory, the couple has a menu of snacks like street corn and chicharron preparado.

But the house favorite is the mangonada, a sweet and spicy dish featuring mango water ice, tajin, and chamoy.

La Morelense Plus | Facebook | Instagram

1127 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ 08107

Side Project Jerky brings chef-inspired flavors to beef jerky

Side Project Jerky is the side hustle for mechanical engineer Marcos Espinoza.

Through collaboration and an itch for creative flavors, it's brought something new to the jerky scene.

Espinoza started the business in his kitchen with a dehydrator and some friends.

It quickly became a passion and his kitchen was overrun with dehydrators.

As he developed new recipes, he branched out for help collaborating with some of Philadelphia's finest chefs.

Top Chef finalist Jen Carroll is just one of the creative forces he's partnered with to create flavors meant to bring you somewhere.

Berbere is made with the North African Spice.

Pho is an ode to the famous Vietnamese dish and he has a cheesesteak flavor that pays homage to Philadelphia's favorite sandwich.

Side Project Jerky | Facebook | Instagram

Discover the timeless charm of Bear Claw Cabin

Built nearly a century ago, Bear Claw Cabin is a peaceful getaway that blends historic charm with modern comforts.

Each cabin is uniquely decorated, with seasonal changes to the decor, offering a fresh experience every time you visit.

Cabins are equipped with a private Weber gas grill and fire pit, offering a relaxed space to enjoy outdoor cooking and unwind by the fire.

For an extra touch of comfort, the "Fireside Pints" cabin stands out as the only one with an indoor wood-burning fireplace.

With modern amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi, cable TV, a fully equipped kitchen, and soft linens, Bear Claw Cabin ensures a comfortable stay.

The property also offers access to Childs Park, just steps away from the cabins, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers.

Bear Claw Cabin | Facebook | Instagram

258 Silver Lake Road, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328

Catch Jersey Boys on stage at Walnut Street Theatre

Paid Sponsor Partnership: Walnut Street Theatre

The Walnut Street Theatre kicks off its 'Season of Dreams' with Jersey Boys.

"It's about the rise and change of The Four Seasons," says Richard Stafford, director and choreographer of this production. "Frankie Valli's voice was what started it off."

"You are really hearing their catalog and seeing their story unfold before you," he says.

The show takes audiences inside the lives of these four famed men, starting with Tommy DeVito.

And then there was bass player Nick Massi, played by Chris Stevens in this show.

"Wanted to focus on the music and didn't need the fame," says Stevens. "Just wanted to be with the group because he believed in it."

Then, in steps Frankie Valli, played by Will Stephan Connell.

"And there was just this idea of always wanting more and wanting to kind of escape his circumstances, and just grow into something bigger and better," says Connell.

Bob Gaudio joins and writes the music.

"And it became this phenomenon, you know, with these works like, Sherry," says Stafford. "One of the first big hits. And Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like a Man."

"They're four blue collar guys that really didn't come from much, and they became this overnight sensation," says Stevens.

"Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, classic," says Stafford.

"This music resonates with everybody," says Connell.

There were issues among them off stage.

"Each of the four men have monologues throughout the show in which they tell their version of what's happening," says Stafford.

He says these men were "rough guys" and "each had a really strong personality," which led to conflicts, but their story is really one of "survival" and "friendship."

"But it's about loyalty in a way. It's how we take care of each other," says Stafford.

Through it all, they became one of the most iconic pop bands in American music history.

"It is such a niche Italian American journey," says Connell. "We started on the streets and came together."

He says there was an idea of "this dream" that they made come true.

"To get to kind of carry that forward and bring that music to life again, or continue the life of it, it's an honor," says Connell.

Jersey Boys runs Oct. 1-Nov. 3 at the Walnut Street Theatre.

Jersey Boys | Tickets

Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107