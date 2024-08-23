FYI Philly visits Bastia, The Gelato Shop and preview Atlantic City Restaurant Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FYI Philly previews what's on the menu for Atlantic City Restaurant Week, a trip wo the zoo and a new cafe with cats and coffee.

Bastia features a menu inspired by Corsica and Sardinia islands

When acclaimed chef Tyler Akin (Res Ipsa, Stock, Le Cavalier at Hotel du Pont) had the opportunity to build a menu for an eatery inside the new boutique property Hotel Anna & Bel, he chose to go Mediterranean.

But the islands of Corsica and Sardinia seemed less familiar as cuisine inspiration, and he had traveled to the region previously.

Bastia is named after a port city in Corsica, and creates dishes like braised veal with French lentils, salt-roasted beets finished with a Calabrian chili gastrique, and the country's native dish - storzapretti, a vegetarian dumpling dish that looks like meatballs.

Bastia is located in the heart of Fishtown, and currently serves brunch and dinner, with an all-day cafe expansion, running seven days a week, set to begin soon.

1401 E. Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Get a Gato is a full-service coffee shop mixed with a cat lounge

Get a Gato is a traditional coffee shop in the front, a cat-themed retail space in the middle and a non-profit cat lounge in the back.

All of the cats come from Fishtails, a foster-based rescue in Fishtown.

Jackie Starker, who also owns the nearby Amelie's Bark shop, opened Get a Gato this spring.

She was inspired by a trip to Japan where full-service cat cafes are all the rage.

She wanted to combine the atmosphere of the Japanese cat cafes with the aspects of a pet shelter.

Jackie's father came up with the name. He also makes the tie-dye t-shirts for sale.

Her mother hand-crochets cat toys and one of the shop's baristas makes earrings also for sale.

Along with coffee, there are specialty drinks.

The food menu honors Jackie's Colombian grandmother. There are sweet and savory pastries from local Colombian and Brazilian bakers and Puerto Rican pastelillos from Amy's.

Jackie tapped into her industrial design degree, adding cat-themed details throughout the space.

The Colombian flag appears in a gradient around the cafe counter.

And while you can come with the intent to adopt, many people just want to spend a few hours with felines.

And if you take a seat at the uber-popular cat window, you can spend the day watching cats at play.

Get a Gato offers cat yoga at the cafe.

There's cat trivia night and date night, which includes a romantic table set for two and a curated playlist or a movie.

All of the proceeds go to care for the cats.

638 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

1600 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

233 E. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125

The Gelato Shop is serving authentic Italian gelato in New Hope

Gianluigi Dellacio is the proud owner and president of the Gelato Shop in New Hope.

Dellacio manufactures more than 450 flavors of gelato and offers plant-based gelato as well.

You can try Pure Pistachio with toasted and salted pistachio or his vegan salted caramel.

The shop is filled with other tasty treats like cannolis, sorbet and espresso.

He was born and raised in Naples, Italy, where he played professional water polo.

After he won the Italian championship, he took a shift in careers to where he now makes Gelato.

He went to school in Milan for culinary arts shortly after beginning teaching gelato classes.

In 2011 he came to the States and opened his first brick-and-mortar in DC.

Over a decade later he has four shops surrounding the DMV area.

With the title of the first gelato ambassador, he wanted to expand his audience and decided to open his first brick-and-mortar The Gelato Shop last February in Bucks County.

Gianluigi plans on crafting new fall flavors and adding pizza to the menu in just a few months.

87 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938

Longwood Gardens nears completion of largest expansion in its history

All parties associated with the soon-to-open Longwood Reimagined are saying it is the most ambitious project since the gardens were built.

The centerpiece is the brand new West Conservatory, a huge glass building with state-of-the-art eco-technology, that will house a Mediterranean garden.

Many of the plants featured are not grown anywhere else on the East coast.

The 32,000-square-foot building will appear to float, with water outside, inside, and running throughout.

There will also be a complete move of the historically important Cascade Garden of noted Brazilian landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx, and much more.

Longwood Reimagined opens the new spaces to the public on November 22nd, and it's important to make reservations early.

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

610-388-1000

Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby orangutan Jambi

In June, the Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new baby orangutan Jambi.

It is the second child for parents Tua and Sugi.

Orangutans are a critically endangered species meaning they are one step away from extinction.

The baby is named in honor of a province in Sumatra where the species lives natively.

There are only 14,000 left in the wild.

Philadelphia Zoo is part of American Zoological Society's conservation plan to perpetuate the species through the species survival plan.

3400 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

A preview of what to expect at AC Restaurant Week, Oct. 6-11

Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns October 6-11.

More than 50 restaurants in Atlantic City and throughout the region are participating, offering dining options for every taste.

The list of participating eateries includes independent restaurants, casino spots and celebrity chefs.

Restaurants offer a 3-course prix fixe menu that includes appetizer, entrée and dessert.

They are serving lunch for $20.24 and dinners for $40.24.

3108 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Caesars Atlantic City

2100 Pacific Avenue Caesars Level 1, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Harrah's

777 Harrah's Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Shawnee Playhouse is a historic hub for performing arts in the Poconos

Shawnee Playhouse continues to be a cornerstone of the Poconos, offering a wide array of performances and programs that bring the community together through the arts.

Founded in 1904, the Playhouse has become a cultural beacon, providing a space where local talent and audiences come together to celebrate the performing arts.

Whether it's a children's play, a musical like "My Fair Lady," or a sensory-friendly show, the Shawnee Playhouse offers something for everyone.

Local performers, including educators like David Arzberger and Sarah McCarroll, find an outlet for their creative passions on its stage.

Executive Director Midge McClosky notes the playhouse's significance as one of the few dedicated theater venues in the area, providing a much-needed outlet for creative expression.

For more on their upcoming shows visit shawneeplayhouse.org.

552 River Rd, P.O. Box 67, Shawnee on Delaware, PA 18356, USA


