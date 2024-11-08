FYI Philly visits Provenance, Mom Mom's & Carbon Copy and Guzo Cafe

Yards celebrates 30 years of craft brewing in Philadelphia

Yards Brewing Company has been one of the leaders in the beer renaissance in Philadelphia.

The brewery celebrated its 30th birthday inside the state-of-the-art taproom at 5th and Spring Garden Streets.

Opened in 1994, the brewery has come a long way from its humble beginnings in a Manayunk garage.

They are offering merchandise and specials to celebrate the 30th anniversary.

Yards Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram

500 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Provenance enters Society Hill's dining scene with classic French food

The price of a 20-dish tasting experience at Provenance is high, but owner-chef Nicholas Bazik says it's unique on the Philly food scene and is ideal for special occasions.

Bazik chose the cuisine of French classics with Korean influences, in an ultra-modern setting, for his first venture as an owner.

The longtime Philly chef says he approaches each night of service with joy and gratitude, as he and his team present a rotating menu over two seatings a night, strictly reservation-only.

The custom-built stove by Molteni is one of only nine thousand in the world, and the only one in Philadelphia.

Seating choices include the huge kitchen-view counter that allows guests to be a part of what's happening, as well as a small art-centered private room, and the lower-level wine cellar.

Provenance | Instagram

408 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

445-223-8333

Wednesday-Friday, seatings at 5:30pm and 8:30pm

Mom Mom's Kitchen collaborates with Carbon Copy Beer & Wine

Mom Mom's Kitchen and Carbon Copy Beer & Wine have come together for a food and drink collaboration in Port Richmond.

The eatery features a bar stocked with brews from the small batch brewer.

Carbon Copy has carved out a unique space in Philadelphia brewing, making beer and wine at their West Philadelphia brewery.

Those drinks are used to stock the bar and the takeout refrigerator in Port Richmond.

Mom Mom's has been serving its Polish-American favorites for a decade around Philadelphia.

After closing its space on South Street they now have a home in Port Richmond running the kitchen with Polish favorites like pierogies made classic or with more American style fillings like cheesesteak.

Carbon Copy Beer & Wine | Facebook | Instagram

3124 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Brewery Location: 701 South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Mom Mom's Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram

3124 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Guzo Cafe shares Ethiopian Culture with South Philly

A new cafe called Guzo transports you from South Philly to Ethiopia.

Guzo in Ethiopia means journey; owner Wubet Negash says this is her journey to opening up Guzo cafe.

The cafe has a cozy vibe when you walk in with a monthly rotation of artwork made by locals along the walls for purchase.

The cafe's specialty drinks include Ethiopian iced tea and fall-flavored lattes like pumpkin spice and apple cider.

On the weekends, you can taste Ethiopian coffee prepared in a ceremony by Wubet's mother. The coffee is made in-house and poured from a clay pot called a jebena into tiny cups called sini.

The menu is filled with cafe staples such as their Lox bagel and cultural dishes made by Wubet's mom.

The Ethiopian dish includes a gluten-free bread called injera, topped with a stewed chicken with a boiled egg called doro wat. Collard greens called gomen and a red lentil stew is also included.

Wubet Negash says she always wanted to open a cafe and is proud to bring a taste of home to Bellavista.

Guzo | Instagram

800 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Fall Cocktail Recipe

On Fridays and Saturdays from 4-6 p.m., the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Granary Store at 20th and Callowhill Streets takes on a happy hour vibe, with certified wine specialist Russ Johnson selecting four premium collection wines for free sampling at the 2nd floor Tasting Bar.

Johnson, an expert sommelier, is the guy to talk to for any and all wine questions-from food pairings to the perfect wine for a special occasion.

Premium collection stores like The Granary have the largest variety of the Chairman's selection wines.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits is able to purchase the wine in the program in bulk quantities and then pass the savings on to customers.

The wines have tags that show how much the price has been discounted and include information on everything from scores to descriptions from certified wine professionals on the flavor profile.

In November and December, there's a Fill-A-Tote special on 12 wines.

You can mix and match 6 bottles from the selection and you'll save $14 and get a free tote.

You can shop in-store or online 24/7.

Johnson says shipping is free on orders over $99.

You'll find hundreds of cocktail recipes on the website as well, including this Autumn Apple Spice, a cocktail that Johnson describes as both sweet and spicy and easy to scale up for tailgating or holiday gatherings.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits |Facebook |Instagram

Autumn Apple Spice Cocktail Recipe

Cinnamon Syrup recipe

Ingredients:

2-3 cinnamon sticks

1/2 cup of water

1/2 cup of sugar

Put all together in sauce pan and bring to a boil

Once it's boiling, cut the heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes

Mix it then strain it. Once it's cool, it's ready to use

Jamaican Jerk Hut reopens with new location at Comcast Concourse

Five years after Jamaican Jerk Hut closed on the 1400 block of South Street, it is back serving Caribbean favorites from the Concourse at Comcast Center.

The spot is best known for its jerk chicken and dishes like curry goat and fall-off-the-bone oxtails.

Platters come with a side of Jamaican Jerk Hut's signature Scotch Bonnet pepper-based sauce.

Jamaican Jerk Hut entered the Philadelphia dining scene 30 years ago. It was featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives and in the movie, In Her Shoes, starring Cameron Diaz.

Lisa Wilson took over the family-run business in 2007, when the original owner decided to move back to Jamaica.

After closing the South Street spot, she and her family opened a restaurant on East Passyunk, serving the same food but under a different name.

She says customers would ask about Jamaican Jerk Hut. So they decided to bring it back and.

She promises it is "the real deal taste of the island."

Platters start with rice and beans, called rice & peas in Jamaica. You choose a protein, which includes vegan options like sweet chili tofu and then two sides.

Lisa's favorite is the steamed cabbage. She says customers love the Mac n' cheese.

And, as part of its comeback, Jamaican Jerk Hut is offering traditional island breakfast for the first time ever, with items like the festival, chicken and waffles, porridge, shrimp and grits, ackee and whiting fish.

You can try Jamaican drinks like cola champagne and Lisa's homemade island punch

There are beef, chicken and veggie patties for a satisfying snack, and there's always a soup of the day.

For Lisa, it's about sharing Jamaican food with the world and bringing a taste of the island to Philadelphia.

Jamaican Jerk Hut | Instagram | The Concourse at the Comcast Center

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

Reading Soda Works crafting classic flavors for more than a century

Reading Soda Works and Carbonic Supply, Inc. have been crafting small-batch soda since 1921, and they are still using those age-old recipes more than 100 years later.

The business still features classics like birch beer, root beer, and Sarsaparilla.

The new owners have added fresh creations like black cherry cream and blueberry white birch, along with a line of seltzers and botanical flavors.

Everything is made old school, with pinpoint carbonate and cold brewed for two days in the Reading facility.

Along with the small-batch soda, there is a retail shop featuring local makers that serves as a fundraiser for local charities.

Reading Soda Works & Carbonic Supply, Inc. | Facebook | Instagram

640 Gregg Avenue, Reading, PA 19611

PMA Contemporary Craft Show spotlights over 100 artisans

The Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show is back with a unique opportunity to shop the wares of some top artists from around the country.

Now in its 48th year, the annual event presents awards in categories including ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, and glass.

Also, for the first time ever, there will be 24 guest artists from Italy.

Visitors can buy directly from the artists, who get 100 percent of the proceeds.

Local makers include furniture maker Keun Ho Peter Park, ceramicist Maria Albornoz, and metalsmith Carson Sio - winner of last year's Best in Show.

The 48th Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show | Facebook | Instagram

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Exhibit Hall F

1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Friday, November 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, November 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Preview Party: Thursday, November 14, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.