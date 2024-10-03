FYI Philly goes shopping at Philadelphia's historical markets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nydia Han and Alicia Vitarelli check out markets around the region, from historical mainstays in the city to gem-filled spots in the suburbs.

Reading Terminal is one of America's largest and oldest public markets

At Reading Terminal Market, you'll find 75 local, family-owned shops selling everything from meat, seafood and produce to jewelry, art, and a smorgasbord of ethnic food options.

Kamal's has been serving Mediterranean at the market since 1981.

Specialities include the spinach pie, shawarmas, hummus, baba ghanoush but the housemade falafel is the top seller.

They also make smoothies, fresh juices and desserts, including baklava.

Their newest addition is scratch-made Dubai chocolate bars, with pistachio and shredded wheat inside.

Reading Terminal Market first opened its door in 1893 inside what is now a National Historic Landmark building. The market itself has been named one of the 10 Great Public Spaces in the entire country, with 100 thousand visitors in any given week.

Mickey Straff of Washington Square says his father started taking him to Bassett's Ice Cream when he was just 4 years old. He's now 85 and says he's been coming ever since.

Bassett's is one of the market's original merchants while LUVH Food is one of the newer tenants. It is the market's first fully vegan stand and, with it's new expanded concept, it is the first vegan deli on the East Coast. There are vegan mayos, spices, meats and soups, and a new line of frozen meals designed for people on the strictest of diets.

And if it's meat you seek, Martin's is right across the aisle. They sell everything from filet mignon to bacon But it's the sausages they're known for. The hot and mild Italian is a Philadelphia staple but they also make South African Boerewors, made with red wine and coriander, British bangers and a host of other sausages. They also offer old school items like skin on slab bacon, ham hocks, necks and pig's feet, the kinds of things you won't likely find in a supermarket anymore.

When Reading Terminal Market opened 131 years ago, it became known for its free home delivery. Now they're on a mission to feed Philadelphia's heart and soul-serving food but also creating human connections.

Rice' Country Market is Bucks County's oldest and largest flea market

The market opened in 1860 as a lifestyle livestock auction starting with neighbors bringing items to sell. The Market now has more than 400 vendors across 30 acres.

Robert Blanch and his wife have maintained the market, making it a Bucks County staple.

You'll find everything from produce, antiques, candles and more. There's unique vendors like Designs by Karen, That Day Co., and Halloween Ever More when you visit.

Ashes Flower Farm is available to stop by this fall season for pumpkins and mums.

For a bite to eat, be sure to step inside the barn for various food options.

The market is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays and a beautiful area to spend an afternoon.

Columbus Farmers Market covers every need all year round

Located in a rural part of South Jersey, the Columbus Farmers Market is the largest and the oldest flea market in the Delaware Valley.

Clocking in at over one hundred acres, the weekly market is open year-round and has multiple sections both outside and indoors.

The outdoor market has over 1,200 vendors with one section devoted to vintage items. Indoors, there are 60 retail stores, a food court, and an Amish section with 6 businesses - including a barbecue chicken restaurant with wall-size rotisserie.

Also outdoors are a produce section that also offers fresh fish, and a garden area with flowers, plants, and garden needs.

Easton Farmer's Market harvesting happiness since 1752

America's oldest open-air market is thriving in Easton.

Local vendors feature some of the area's rich agriculture along with the arts, crafts and events that have brought the community together since 1752.

The market started in Easton's Public Square but now takes over the scenic Larry Holmes Drive overlooking the Lehigh and Delaware Rivers that meet at Scott Park in Easton.

The market has survived for more than 270 years through pandemics and world wars and despite struggling it has always persevered.

It is thriving now with more than 50 vendors lining the streets every Saturday morning.

East Falls oasis Vault and Vine offers greenery, gifts, and grub

When the unique coffee-plant-gift shop Vault & Vine was almost forced to close due to the pandemic, regular customer Diana Baye was determined not to let that happen.

She found a willing partner in her sister Breana Pettiford, and together they made it happen.

Two years later, the shop continues to serve East Falls and the sisters are full-time entrepreneurs. The greehouse-style cafe features coffee from Caphe Roasters and snacks for breakfast and lunch.

There's outdoor seating and more upstairs, complete with a children's play area.

Flowers are available dried and fresh-cut, and a variety of houseplants fill an actual greenhouse and the shop's main floor.

Gifts include everything from jewelry and handmade candles, to housewares and greeting cards.

Pasion Y Arte is an all female dance company empowering women

Elba Hevia Y Vaca offers Flamenco dance classes in Overbrook to empower women.

She created the company 24 years ago distraught about the sexualization that was happening in flamenco at that time for women.

She teaches a modern form of the traditional Spanish dance form.

Elba has created 14 productions with her most recent being Hacia La Luz for the Fringe Arts Festival.

Hacia La Luz is an ode to Elba's self-discovery of her Andean Indigenous heritage.

To learn more about Elba's upcoming productions you can visit her website for more.

Explore scenic back roads with Pocono Slingshot Rentals

Adventure awaits in the Pocono Mountains.

Pocono Slingshot Rentals is a perfect way to enjoy the fall foliage this autumn!

All you need is a driver's license and some time to explore.

The team has a collection of charted routes you can plug into your GPS that take you to small towns for shopping and dining or to scenic destinations.

Along your route, take in the beautiful fall foliage amongst the Pocono Mountains.

Philadelphia Ballet performs Le Corsaire at the Academy of Music

Le Corsaire brings swashbuckling on the high seas to the Academy of Music stage.

"It's mainly the story about pirates and treasure," says Angel Corella, Artistic Director for Philadelphia Ballet. "But it's really, really fun, really high energy."

"A wonderful ballet to start the celebration of our 60th anniversary," says Corella. "We have such an amazing group of dancers in the company."

He says he's incredibly honored to be where we are today.

Corella is re-staging the adventurous ballet, which he says is now more about the dancing and the love story.

"Because it's my 10th anniversary, I wanted to bring ballets that I was kind of popular for," he says. "And it has a lot for everyone."

The story is based on a poem by Lord Byron.

"Conrad and his friend Birbanto, they go into this town," he says. "Conrad gets into town, he sees Medora, he falls crazy in love with her, and she falls in love with him too."

But Medora's brother wants her to marry the Pasha, the richest man in town.

"The Pasha comes into town, she dances for the Pasha," says Corella. "And then finally, the Pasha takes her to the palace."

In the meantime, Conrad comes up with his own plan to be with Medora. He has his pirate friends kidnap her.

There's greed and betrayal, with Birbanto creating a plot to kill Conrad.

But Conrad's servant, Ali, saves the day.

"The part of Ali was made famous by Rudolf Nureyev or Mikhail Baryshnikov. I danced that part too," says Corella. "This ballet is very unusual because it has a lot more male characters than any other ballet."

He says the pirates get to dance this really difficult dance, and when audiences see the dancers on stage, they'll get pulled into the performance.

"It feels like when you're watching, you're part of what they're doing on stage," he says. "And it's pretty amazing."

Philadelphia Ballet presents Le Corsaire, Oct. 18-26 at the Academy of Music.

