Small plane crashes in wooded area of Galloway Township, NJ

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in South Jersey on Wednesday.

The single-engine Cirrus SR-22 went down around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Liebig Street and Genoa Avenue in Galloway Township, which is just northeast of Atlantic City International Airport.

Chopper 6 over plane crash in South Jersey on July 31, 2024

The view from Chopper 6 showed a parachute and the plane down in a wooded area of the township.

Officials say the pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured in the crash.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.