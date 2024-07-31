Small plane crashes in wooded area of Galloway Township, NJ

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in South Jersey on Wednesday.
The single-engine Cirrus SR-22 went down around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Liebig Street and Genoa Avenue in Galloway Township, which is just northeast of Atlantic City International Airport.
The view from Chopper 6 showed a parachute and the plane down in a wooded area of the township.
Officials say the pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured in the crash.
