'Gather Place' shares history about African Americans and the borough of Yardley

YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The "Gather Place" is a museum exhibiting African American history and Yardley's history.

The establishment was formed in order to preserve the history of the original building it resides in.

During their scheduled events, historical figures such as Harriet Tubman are reenacted by the museum curator.

Otherwise, the space is available for walk-ins Fridays & Saturdays, and appointments other times.

The goal is to share these stories to enrich the population who may not know the history of their own area.

