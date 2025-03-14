Gene Hackman's dog likely died of starvation and dehydration, necropsy report finds

Gene Hackman died of heart disease and his wife Betsy Arakawa died of hantavirus about one week earlier in Santa Fe, New Mexico, authorities said.

The dog belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa that was found dead along with the couple in their New Mexico home last month likely died of dehydration and starvation, according to a newly released report.

The dog, an Australian kelpie mix named Zinfandel or "Zinna," was found dead in a crate about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa's body when the couple was discovered on Feb. 26, according to officials.

A necropsy report from the Santa Fe Animal Control, dated Thursday, stated there was "severe postmortem decomposition with partial mummification."

The report noted there was no evidence of an infection, trauma or poisoning that could have led to the dog's death. The dog's stomach was "mostly empty except for very small amounts of hair and bile," it stated.

"If the dog was in a confined space without access to food or water, the dog most likely died of dehydration/starvation," the report stated.

Hackman, 95, died of cardiovascular and Alzheimer's disease likely around Feb. 18, about one week after his wife, officials said.

Arakawa, 65, died on about Feb. 11 from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease transmitted through rodent urine, droppings or saliva, officials said. Her body showed signs of decomposition; there was mummification to her hands and feet, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Hackman was likely home with his deceased wife for one week before he died, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said. There was no food in his stomach, which means he had not eaten recently, but he had also no evidence of dehydration, officials said.

The Academy Award-winning actor and his wife were found dead during a Feb. 26 welfare check, with no obvious signs of how they died, the sheriff's office said.

Their two other dogs were found alive. It appeared they had access to a doggy door; one dog was found near Arakawa's body and the other was located outside, according to the sheriff.

Joey Padilla, who owns Santa Fe Tails, where Hackman and Arakawa often boarded their dogs, told ABC News earlier this month that he had the two surviving dogs in his care.

"They are safe and adjusting," Padilla said. "I will be holding on to them until I get word on what Betsy's wishes for these dogs are."

"Gene and Betsy were amazing friends and dog lovers," he said. "Those dogs were Betsy's babies."