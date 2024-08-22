A 'General Hospital' shopping website has launched featuring products inspired the show

From face cleansers to handbags and jewelry, this site features a diverse catalogue inspired by charcters from the show

New 'General Hospital' shopping website features real products based on the fictional beauty brand, "Deception" featured on the ABC daytime drama.

LOS ANGELES -- If you're a "General Hospital" fan you can now head over to ShopHomeandHeart.com and purchase some real beauty products based on the fictional brand from the show.

The newly launched site takes inspiration from the "Deception" beauty brand owned by character "Lucy Coe."

Products include a face cleanser called "The Deceptor," a collection of handbags and satchels, jewelry and a skincare line from former "The View" host, Debbie Matenopoulos.

The launch of the site coincides with episodes of "General Hospital" that air August 22nd and 23rd and revolve around "Deception" promoting its latest product segment on "Home & Heart."

Immerse yourselves within the world of the Emmy award-winning drama and rejuvenate your healthcare.

