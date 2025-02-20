General Hospital's Kristen Vaganos returns home for meet and greet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This weekend, you can have a private dinner with some of your favorite General Hospital stars, including one from Montgomery County.

Fort Washington's Kristen Vaganos plays Assistant District Attorney Molly Lansing Davis.

She just got the role on General Hospital last fall and quickly became a fan favorite.

"It's been fun," Vaganos says. "It was crazy, because when I booked it, I wasn't allowed to tell anybody at first. I'm not the first actress to play this role."

I've been able to make the role my own while staying true to who the character is. The reception has been really lovely. I'm really grateful. It's such a dedicated fan base," she added. "People love this show, so the fact that they've accepted me as this character is a big deal."

If Vaganos looks familiar, you might recognize her from a 6abc commercial about our very own Brian Taff.

Kristen has starred in other commercials and independent films, and she just made her debut as a producer on a coming-of-age feature film called "Ramona at Midlife."

"It was a lot of work," Vaganos said. "I wore 20 hats, I did a lot of jobs. I have a cameo in the film, but it's a really small one, because I wanted to focus on just producing and getting it right."

"Ramona at Midlife" is streaming now.

You can watch Vaganos on General Hospital weekdays at 3 p.m. on 6abc.

Click here for details.