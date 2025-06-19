General Mills discontinues 3 Cheerios flavors

See which flavors the cereal manufacturer has decided to remove from its lineup.

General Mills has pulled three Cheerios flavors from its lineup, the company confirmed this week.

"The Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch Cereal and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios Cereal have been discontinued and are no longer available," a representative for General Mills told ABC News in an emailed statement.

This is a display of General Mills Cheerio cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Cranberry, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The decision, according to the company, "could be for a variety of reasons, ranging from insufficient consumer demand to ingredients no longer available or other supply chain constraints, whereby it's just no longer feasible for us to offer the product with the high quality and competitive pricing that consumers know and expect."

A third product, 18-ounce packages of Honey Nut Cheerios Minis, is also no longer available, however the product is still sold in a 10.8-ounce option.

The cereal aisle shake up was first reported by Kayla Simonsen, an eagle-eyed consumer news and cereal collector, on Instagram earlier this month.

For more details on General Mills cereals available in your shopping area, the company suggests consumers use the online product locator to find retailers offering the cereal they're looking for.

The discontinuations come as General Mills reintroduces a fan-favorite flavor, Frosted Lemon Cheerios, which will return to store shelves for a limited time this summer, a representative for the company told ABC News on Wednesday.

"Much like Frosted Lemon Cheerios, which returned by popular demand, we continue to listen to our fans as we evolve our offerings," they said.