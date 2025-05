George Wendt, who played Norm on 'Cheers,' dies at 76

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom "Cheers," has died. He was 76.

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the NBC comedy series.

This Oct. 20, 2009 file photo shows actor George Wendt posing for a portrait in New York. AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.