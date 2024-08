Detectives are now looking for the suspects and motive.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured in Germantown.

It happened on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found one of the victims on the scene, and two others later showed up at the hospital.

All three are in stable condition.

Detectives are now looking for the suspects and motive.