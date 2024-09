Gift of Life Donor Program RegistrationThon this Thursday

Sponsored by Gift of Life Donor Program

Learn how organ donors are saving lives.

Everyone has the potential to save up to eight lives as an organ donor regardless of age, health, or medical history.

Each day, seventeen people in the U.S. die waiting for a transplant. Every 10 minutes, another child or adult is added to the national waitlist, which exceeds 100,000 people.

Consider registering to become an organ donor.