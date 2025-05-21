Gloria Koehler celebrates her 45th work anniversary at the Frank S. Farley Service Plaza

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- While travelers start making their way down the shore, they can stop at Frank S. Farley Service Plaza for some snacks and a smile.
One of their employees, named Gloria Koehler, just celebrated 45 years of working there.
The love she brings to the plaza was reciprocated by her friends and family in a celebration.
"I appreciate it so much...I'm happy to be here working, and as long as I can work I'll still keep going," said Koehler.
