Daily pill could help with weight loss, diabetes, drugmaker says

New research released Thursday morning shows a new, oral GLP-1 pill may be just as beneficial to those with Type 2 diabetes as injectable GLP-1 drugs.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly said that in Phase 3 studies of over 550 adults, their oral GLP-1 pill, orforglipron, could reduce hemoglobin A1C levels on average by 1.3-1.6% and also help people lose up to 16 pounds, or about 7.9% of their body weight.

A reduction of 1.6% in A1C levels, the measurement of average blood glucose over the course of three months, is significant for people with Type 2 diabetes, who tend to have higher blood sugar levels and need to manage those levels to avoid secondary problems, such as heart disease, kidney disease or vision loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"As a convenient once-daily pill, orforglipron may provide a new option and, if approved, could be readily manufactured and launched at scale for use by people around the world," David A. Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly, said in part in a statement.

If approved, orforglipron would offer an alternative to another GLP-1 pill, Rybelsus (semaglutide). That medication has been available by prescription since 2019 for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes but is not FDA-approved for weight loss.

GLP-1 pills can be a promising option for people with Type 2 diabetes because they not only are easier to administer than injectables, they also can cost less.

Eli Lilly's late-stage research indicates that orforglipron's safety and efficacy is consistent with current injectable GLP-1 drugs. The most commonly reported side effect among those who took orforglipron included mild to moderate gastrointestinal issues, such as constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, nausea, and vomiting. No cases of liver damage were reported.

Eli Lilly plans to submit orforglipron GLP-1 pill data to the FDA by the end of the year for consideration of the pill for weight loss management, and for Type 2 diabetes management in early 2026.

Eli Lilly's latest news comes just days after Pfizer announced that it would scrap the development of danuglipron, a once-daily GLP-1 pill for diabetes and weight management, after one person reported a liver injury while taking the drug during a clinical trial.

Pfizer, however, is still working on developing another weight-loss pill as are other drug companies, including Novo Nordisk and Roche Holdings, Viking Therapeutics, and Structured Therapeutics.