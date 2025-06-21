Go inside the viral Jersey Shore house that sleeps 50 people

MANTOLOKING, N.J. (WPVI) -- One woman is going viral because at her family's Jersey Shore home, it is not uncommon to have well over 30 and as many as 50 people stay all at once.

Alexa Caradimitropoulo went viral with her parents' home in Mantoloking, New Jersey, when she shared a video explaining how it's possible that so many people are able to sleep here.

In one TikTok video with millions of views, she shows off beds sleeping 17 people by the time she hits the bunk room.

While Alexa has always been aware she has a "Big Italian and Greek family", she never imagined how many people would be intrigued by the setup at her family's big beach house

"I am so surprised, and I'm really pleasantly surprised by like, how nice people have been on TikTok. People are yelling, people are drinking, people are eating, that's exactly what it is," Alexa Caradimitropoulo told Action News.

If you're wondering how they feed all these people, she has a TikTok for that too, showing the massive Costco haul it takes to feed fifty over a summer weekend.