Go Puff employee robbed while making delivery in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Go Puff employee during a delivery.

It happened in the 1500 block of Allegheny Avenue, around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said surveillance video shows the suspect waiting for the employee to make the delivery, before approaching the victim and wrestling him for his wallet.

The suspect was last seen walking towards 15th and Allegheny after the robbery.

Police say he was wearing a white shirt with "Live Life" in black lettering, and black pants.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call police.

