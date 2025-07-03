GMA kicks off '50 States in 50 Weeks' tour in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

REHOBOTH Beach, Delaware (WPVI) -- Good Morning America is on a cross-country tour, going to all 50 states leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

It's called "America the Beautiful: 50 states in 50 weeks" and also celebrates GMA's 50th anniversary.

They kicked it off Thursday morning in the First State - Delaware.

ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee spent the morning in Rehoboth Beach. She spotlighted local lifeguards, whose Marine-like training makes them some of the best in the nation.

The beach patrol has been keeping beachgoers safe for over 100 years.

The series will visit all 50 states in order they joined the Union, so up next will be Pennsylvania.

But we will have to wait until next week to find out which town in our state GMA will visit.

You can watch GMA weekdays from 7am- 9am on 6abc.