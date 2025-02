Goose-chasing border collie rescued after falling through thin ice in New Jersey

HAZLET TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A police officer in central New Jersey came to the rescue of a dog after it ran onto a frozen lake and fell into the icy water.

It happened Tuesday in Hazlet Township, Monmouth County.

A police officer happened to be nearby and jumped into action to rescue the border collie, named Taffy.

He quickly grabbed Taffy and got her safely out of the water.

Taffy had been chasing geese when she fell in.