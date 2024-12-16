Gov. Murphy: 'Sophisticated systems' being used to look for drones in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy provided an update on the recent drone sightings reported across the state.

He spent the weekend observing new technology being used to track the drones. The equipment is on loan from the federal government.

"There may be suspicious activity out there as we stand here today, but there is little to no evidence of that right now," Murphy told reporters in a briefing on Monday.

The governor spent part of the weekend meeting with the New Jersey State Police and the FBI after the state received three sophisticated systems from the federal government to monitor the skies and identify unmanned aircraft.

"They can do everything, including mitigate the equipment, but they're not authorized to do that in the United States," explained Murphy. "They can tell with great certainty what an object is, and that'll continue."

Murphy says the equipment - and experts manning it - will change locations to scan the area of critical infrastructure.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said he's asking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to immediately deploy special drone-detecting technology

It comes after weeks of reports of mysterious drones popping up over New Jersey and surrounding areas.

Calls have been increasing from elected officials for the federal government to release more information about who is operating the drones and what they're doing.

President-elect Donald Trump spoke at a news conference in Florida on Monday, saying he believes the government knows where the drones are coming from.

"They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason, they don't want to comment. And I think they'd be better off saying what it is. Our military knows and our president knows," said Trump.

Drone sightings have been reported over New Jersey, New York since mid-November.

Murphy says he doesn't think that's true.

"There's a lot of conspiracy theories out there right now. Let's put that one with the Iranians off to the side," said Murphy, also referring to Congressman Jeff Van Drew's claim that a reliable source told him the drones were coming from an Iranian ship off the East Coast.

Trump was asked if he had received an intelligence briefing about the drones and said he said he didn't want to comment.

Meanwhile, New Jersey mayors were briefed by officials from the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs on Monday afternoon. According to mayors in that briefing, there's no evidence of foreign interference and federal agencies continue to investigate.

Officials reiterated on Monday many of the drones being reported are actually planes or manned aircraft.

Murphy says so far with that new equipment, nothing suspicious has been spotted.

