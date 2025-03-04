Greater Center City is defined as the area between Girard Avenue and Tasker Street, between the two rivers.

Center City is fastest growing area of Philadelphia, new data report shows

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City is the fastest growing area of Philadelphia, according to newly released data.

Greater Center City is defined as the area between Girard Avenue and Tasker Street, between the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers.

New housing grew in the area over the past five years, thanks to the city's 10-year tax abatement, according to officials.

The report shows that Greater Center City added more than 3,800 units last year alone.

