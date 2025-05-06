Gunman arrested after ambushing, fatally shooting man in Philadelphia's Overbrook section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after police say he ambushed a man and then led officers on a brief chase in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

The 39-year-old victim was shot to death moments after parking his car in the 900 block of 66th Street, just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, the gunman continued firing over the victim, even after he collapsed.

"We found 13 shell casings very close to where the victim collapsed," Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department, said. "Clearly this is in intended target with the shooter very close to where the victim collapse."

Police were nearby and responded within seconds.

The gunman allegedly tried to get away in a white car, but ditched it a few blocks away before trying to run off. Police later determined the car had been reported stolen.

Police arrested the suspect, a 37-year-old man, near 66th and Girard. They said the suspect had a handgun in his possession when he was taken into custody.

He has been charged with homicide and related offenses.

