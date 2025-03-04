Gunman wanted for killing victim at Philadelphia playground; 9 shots fired: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a person at a playground on Monday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5600 block of Grays Avenue at the Russell DeRitis Playground in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was sitting near a play area when video reportedly shows the gunman walk up and fire at least nine shots.

"You could see the victim sitting down when a male walks up behind him, appears to sneak up to him, walks up behind him, and fires the multiple shots striking our victim," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim, who police only identified as a male, was shot in the head, face, back and torso. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

The suspect was seen wearing all dark clothing before fleeing the scene.

Officers are checking nearby surveillance video in hopes of learning more about a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.