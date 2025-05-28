Father of Gaudreau brothers throws first pitch at Phillies game ahead of family 5k event

Father of Gaudreau brothers throws out first pitch at Phillies game

Father of Gaudreau brothers throws out first pitch at Phillies game

Father of Gaudreau brothers throws out first pitch at Phillies game

Father of Gaudreau brothers throws out first pitch at Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Guy Gaudreau, the father of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, threw out the first pitch Tuesday night before the Phillies-Braves game at Citizens Bank Park.

Gaudreau honored his sons with a custom t-shirt that bears the hockey numbers of both boys.

Guy Gaudreau reacts after throwing out a ceremonial pitch before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Last August, the brothers were riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when they were struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver.

The brothers are internationally known for their hockey careers, but they also had a deep love for Philadelphia sports teams.

Johnny and Mathew Gaudreau

"It means a lot to us for them to honor the boys," said Guy. "The boys were big Phillies fans."

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman also joined Guy on the mound.

MORE | Judge upholds charges in Gaudreau brothers crash case; 'no credence' to impaired biking argument

"Getting the opportunity to be out here and see the Gaudreau family was really special for me," said Roseman.

This Saturday, the family is holding its inaugural Gaudreau Family 5k run/walk at Washington Lake Park in Sewell, New Jersey.

The event is one way to pay tribute to the brothers as the family continues to grieve.

SEE ALSO | A legacy of hope and laughter for Gaudreau brothers as family, friends and hockey community grieve

"It's not that easy," said Guy. "We still go home, and we miss our boys a tremendous amount. We love them. But you know, you have to get up in the morning and you have to put one foot in front of the other and move. John and Matt would be very disappointed if we didn't move forward."

Proceeds will help build a playground for children with disabilities at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville. Johnny and Matthew volunteered at the school, and their mother, Jane Gaudreau, and sister are employees.

"It's definitely a family event," said Jane. "It's something that we've all been to many times, and when we found out that the school needed a playground, we've been trying to collect funds."

Jane said it's also an opportunity for the Gaudreau family to show their gratitude.

"There were so many who embraced our family, and it was like one big warm hug that helped us get through our grief," said Jane.