Authorities say the suspect worked as a "costumed character and mascot" at several companies, including amusement parks.

New Jersey man who worked as costumed character and mascot arrested for online child exploitation

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Hamilton Township man has been arrested after a New Jersey investigation into online child exploitation.

Don-Diego Parkman, 19, is being charged with aggravated sexual assault, manufacturing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), as well as endangering the welfare of a child, acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa L. Hilton announced on Tuesday.

The prosecutor's office said they have also filed a motion to detain Parkman pending trial.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit and the New Jersey State Police ICAC Task Force said they received information earlier this month from law enforcement in Missouri about a minor in their area who had been allegedly chatting and exchanging child sexual abuse material with Parkman.

Detectives claim Parkman was directing the preteen girl to take photos and videos of herself engaging in sexual conduct to send them to him.

Last week, the ICAC Unit, as well as the Hamilton Police SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at Parkman's home, where detectives said they seized multiple items of "evidentiary value."

Parkman was also taken into custody at that time.

During the investigation, authorities learned that during the past year, Parkman has been working as a "costumed character and mascot" at companies, including Six Flags Great Adventure, Somerset Baseball Partners, Devils Arena Entertainment, and most recently, Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Officials urged anyone with information about suspected improper contact by unknown persons communicating with children via the internet or possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children to please contact the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (609) 989-6568 or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at (888) 648-6007.

