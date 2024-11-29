NJ police sergeant charged after allegedly taking drugs from evidence room

HAMMONTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey police officer is facing charges after he allegedly stole drugs from the evidence room.

Hammonton Detective Sergeant Robert Zbikowski was charged this week with second-degree misconduct, third-degree theft by unlawfully taking, fourth-degree tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and other related offenses.

Authorities say Zbikowski, 45, failed a drug test and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Zbikowski is accused of tampering with and taking narcotics items of evidence, including methamphetamine and oxycodone, from the Hammonton Police Department's evidence room, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday.

A full investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.