'Harlem Lacrosse' helps students achieve goals on and off the field

Siena Childs grew up playing lacrosse and now inspires the next generation through the 'Harlem Lacrosse' program.

Siena Childs grew up playing lacrosse and now inspires the next generation through the 'Harlem Lacrosse' program.

Siena Childs grew up playing lacrosse and now inspires the next generation through the 'Harlem Lacrosse' program.

Siena Childs grew up playing lacrosse and now inspires the next generation through the 'Harlem Lacrosse' program.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Siena Childs fell in love with Lacrosse in high school, found success on the team at West Chester University, and now, is pursuing her ultimate goal of being a coach.

She now inspires the next generation through the 'Harlem Lacrosse' program.

The nonprofit has programs in five cities, including Philadelphia, Baltimore, Boston, Los Angeles, and New York. The Philadelphia program began in the Fall of 2017 with the help of the Live Like Blaine Foundation.

This year's summer program in Philadelphia is taking place at Olney Field.

To learn more about 'Harlem Lacrosse,' visit their website.

RELATED: Lansdale student athlete prepares for USA Football's Junior International Cup