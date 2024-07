Lansdale student athlete prepares for USA Football's Junior International Cup

This local athlete is putting her skills on a national stage while only being a rising sophomore in high school.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Lansdale student athlete gets a touchdown for her flag football journey!

Her skills have gotten her a spot in USA Football's Junior International Cup.

She represents Lansdale, PA. as part of the 17U U.S. Girls' Flag National Team.

As she prepares for the tournament in Los Angeles, she gives thanks to her local teammates who helped her get to this point.

