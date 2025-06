Hazmat crews respond to chemical leak at CSX railyard in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hazmat team responded to a chemical leak at a CSX railyard along Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says acetone was leaking from the 33,000-gallon tanker around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

It took close to an hour to bring the situation under control.

There are no reported injuries or impacts to the air or water, but the investigation continues.