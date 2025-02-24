Scholarships suspended at HBCUs for students studying agriculture, foods via 1890 Scholars Program

On Feb. 1, 1960, four freshman A&T students walked into the nearby F.W. Woolworth, sat at the "whites only" lunch counter, were denied service and refused to leave.

WASHINGTON -- A federal scholarship aimed at boosting students from underserved and rural areas attending historically Black colleges and universities has been put on hold.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended the 1890 Scholars Program, which provided recipients with full tuition and fees for students studying agriculture, food or natural resource sciences at one of 19 universities, known as the 1890 land grant institutions.

It's not clear exactly when the program was suspended, but some members of Congress first issued statements criticizing the suspension of the program on Thursday.

"The 1890 Scholars Program has been suspended pending further review," the Department of Agriculture said in a post on the program's website.

The suspension coincides with a funding freeze President Donald Trump's administration instituted. Administration officials had said the pause was necessary to review whether spending aligned with Trump's executive orders on issues like climate change and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

A spokesperson for the department said Saturday in an email to The Associated Press that "every scholar - over 300 - regardless of matriculation date, was retained to finish their studies and complete their work with the Department." The spokesperson added that Secretary Brooke Rollins will review the scholarship program, its mission and its metrics to ensure taxpayer resources are used efficiently.

The funding freeze has been challenged in court, with a temporary hold on the executive action already in place.

The affected universities include Alabama A &M, Florida A &M, North Carolina A &T and Tuskegee University in Alabama, among others.

The scholarship program dates to 1992, but 1890 in the title refers to the Second Morrill Act of 1890, which established historically Black colleges and universities.

Eligibility rules include being a U.S. citizen with a GPA of 3.0 or better, along with acceptance to one of the 19 1890 land grant universities. Eligible students must also study agriculture or related fields and "demonstrate leadership and community service," according to the department's site.

In October, the department said it had set aside $19.2 million for the program. In fiscal year 2024, 94 students were awarded scholarships, the department said.

NC A &T State University is the largest HBCU in the country. It is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.